Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,110,250.49 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of YOU traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,050. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

