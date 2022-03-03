ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 75.28%.

CLPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 2,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.08. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

