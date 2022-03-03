Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of RAAS opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $364.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Cloopen Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

