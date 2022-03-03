Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650 ($22.14).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.50) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.00) to GBX 1,540 ($20.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.78) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CBG stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,116 ($14.97). The stock had a trading volume of 223,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,975. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,106 ($14.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,313.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,416.59.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

