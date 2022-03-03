CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Up 9.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 473,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 621,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Essam Hamza purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,819,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

