Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,754,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.