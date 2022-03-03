Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $155.92 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

