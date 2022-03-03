Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,791,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,432,000 after purchasing an additional 211,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

NYSE FRC opened at $169.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.