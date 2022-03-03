Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

