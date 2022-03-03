Comerica Bank Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

