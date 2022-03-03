Comerica Bank Purchases 83,024 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,024 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

