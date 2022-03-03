Comerica Bank Sells 16,486 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

