Comerica Bank Sells 7,418 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

