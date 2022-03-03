Comerica Bank Sells 764 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

