Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $763.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.