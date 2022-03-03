Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

