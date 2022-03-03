Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SID. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

