Comparing Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) and Its Peers

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million $10.73 million 9.61 Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors $12.99 billion $2.74 billion 8.98

Freedom Bank of Virginia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Freedom Bank of Virginia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 22.97% 11.45% 0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors 1104 3237 2712 83 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 66.79%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Freedom Bank of Virginia peers beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia (Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.