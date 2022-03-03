Comparing Freedom Bank of Virginia (FDVA) and Its Peers

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS: FDVA – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freedom Bank of Virginia to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Freedom Bank of Virginia
|$41.28 million
|$10.73 million
|9.61
|Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors
|$12.99 billion
|$2.74 billion
|8.98
Profitability
This table compares Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Freedom Bank of Virginia
|25.99%
|N/A
|N/A
|Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors
|22.97%
|11.45%
|0.94%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Freedom Bank of Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Freedom Bank of Virginia Competitors
|1104
|3237
|2712
|83
|2.25
As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 66.79%. Given Freedom Bank of Virginia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freedom Bank of Virginia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Freedom Bank of Virginia peers beat Freedom Bank of Virginia on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Freedom Bank of Virginia (Get Rating)
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.