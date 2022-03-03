Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys $139,740.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

