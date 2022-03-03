Conceal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $80,565.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $80,565.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,393.41 or 1.00012985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00229052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00141496 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00278679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00029429 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,663,085 coins and its circulating supply is 11,806,709 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

