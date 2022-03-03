Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 6.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.56. 9,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,341,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 884,067 shares of company stock worth $51,964,762.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,491,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

