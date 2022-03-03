Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,471. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 137 shares of company stock worth $11,812. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

