Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $215.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

