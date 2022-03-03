Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $34,332.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $17,184.00.

CPSS opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

