Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Hits $257,039.55 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $257,039.55 and approximately $39,294.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00104203 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

