Cormark Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$7.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.87.

K stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.60. 7,407,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,107. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

