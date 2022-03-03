Cormark Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.08.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$93.19 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.73. The firm has a market cap of C$113.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

