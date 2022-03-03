Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CRTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 18,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 86,563 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

