Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

