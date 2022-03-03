Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 8,169,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,617,945. Coupang has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Coupang by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

