Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.00 ($75.28).

Covestro stock opened at €46.23 ($51.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. Covestro has a one year low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.78.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

