CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,500 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 1,443,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,535.0 days.

OTCMKTS CVPUF remained flat at $$1.98 on Thursday. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

About CP ALL Public (Get Rating)

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

