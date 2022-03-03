Craig Hallum Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $40.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

