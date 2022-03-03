Craig Hallum Trims Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Target Price to $41.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS JAMF opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.