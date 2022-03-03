Craig Hallum Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $108.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.
MasTec stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
