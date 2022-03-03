Craig Hallum Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $108.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

MasTec stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

