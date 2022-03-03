Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 11,244 BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYSI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYSI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair cut shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

