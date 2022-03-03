Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of ASND opened at $106.48 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

