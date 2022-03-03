Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

