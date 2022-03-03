Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €61.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.12 ($74.30).

ETR FME opened at €56.62 ($63.62) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a one year high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

