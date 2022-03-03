Credit Suisse Group Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $130.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.58.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.91. 6,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.