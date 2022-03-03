Credit Suisse Group Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $118.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. 30,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,195. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

