Credits (CS) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $194,773.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.