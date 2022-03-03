Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CEQP. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE CEQP opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 3.17. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,429,000 after purchasing an additional 255,497 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,795,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

