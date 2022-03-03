Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 265.4% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRECF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

