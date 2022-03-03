Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.08.

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$13.71.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

