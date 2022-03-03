Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.64. 19,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,378. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.46 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

