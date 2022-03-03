Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $1,714,265. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

