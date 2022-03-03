Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.16. 24,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,097. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.