Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,421,000 after buying an additional 97,975 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 92,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,863. The firm has a market cap of $385.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,380,042 shares of company stock worth $890,508,060 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

