Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2,715.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,557 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 60,613 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $7,846,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 24,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,919. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

